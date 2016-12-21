BJP to move NHRC over Dhulagarh riots

more-in

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bengal unit will move the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the issue of communal riots in Dhulagarh in West Bengal’s Howrah district.

BJP national secretary, Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said here that the riots that broke out in the area during the Eid-ul-Miladul Nabi festival last week were a serious breach of law and order. He alleged that the minority cell of the ruling Trinamool Congress was actively complicit in the matter.

“The situation there is very serious and the ruling party’s minority cell is actively complicit in the riots that took place in Dhulagarh. These are also areas where the BJP has been getting traction, and where our workers are also being physically intimidated,” he said.

He added that the party would also send a fact-finding mission of its MPs to enquire into the violence and other events of that day.

Mr. Singh also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the allowing the riots to take place under her watch.