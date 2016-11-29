BJP fares well in Maharashtra civic polls

more-in

The BJP-led Maharashtra government registered impressive victories in the civic polls held in 19 districts, winning the majority in 22 councils and the president’s post in 52 when reports last came in.

The Congress, which has been facing defeats in successive elections from the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, stood second with 21 councils in its kitty. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) turned out to be the biggest loser, managing to win only 19, in stark contrast to its performance in 2011 when it won over 30 councils. BJP’s ally Shiv Sena stood at number four, winning 15 councils.

“I thank the people of Maharashtra for placing their faith in the BJP. This is a win for the pro-poor & development politics of BJP,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji and people’s belief in the development works undertaken by the Centre and State governments that have enabled us to secure such an impressive victory,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

When reports last came in, the BJP had won 851 out of the total 3705 seats across the State. Congress’s seat share reduced to 643 from 771 in 2011. NCP found it strength almost halved to 638.

“We admit that the party has not done as well as expected. But compared to the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, peoples’ support for the ruling coalition has definitely reduced,” said Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. “Their graph is sliding rapidly and we will ensure that it bites the dust in the upcoming polls.”