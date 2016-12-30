BJP, Congress claim victory in Gujarat panchayat polls

more-in

As the results of gram panchayat elections in more than 10,000 villages were announced in Gujarat on Thursday, BJP and Congress claimed they won the majority of panchayats where polls are not contested on party symbols.

The State recorded 80 per cent voting for the local polls on December 27. A total of 10,279 village panchayats went in for elections, out of which, 1,325 panchayats elected its members and sarpanches without the polls.

“We have won 80 per cent panchayats, and people in rural areas have supported Prime Minister’s demonetisation drive by voting in favour of people affiliated with the BJP,” Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani said.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which had won majority of district and taluka panchayats in November 2015 elections, also claimed that over 70 per cent village panchayats had elected sarpanches and members affiliated to the party.

“In every region of the State, people associated with the Congress party have won. Overall, we have won more than 70 per cent panchayats,” State Congress president and former Union Minister Bharatsinh Solanki told reporters.

“It is very difficult to say who won because the polls are not held on party symbol,” a political observer said.