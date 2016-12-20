BJP-Akali alliance score big in Chandigarh Municipal elections

more-in

The BJP-Akali alliance registered a thumping win in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections on Tuesday by winning 21 seats out of the 26 wards.

An official election spokesperson here said that BJP has won 20 wards and the Shiromani Akali Dal has secured one. Meanwhile, the Congress has registered victory in four wards and one seat has gone to an independent.

Ahead of the crucial Punjab Assembly elections in 2017, the Municipal Corporation (MC) election was a litmus test for the BJP in the wake of the Centre's demonetisation policy.

Elated, the BJP supporters were seen celebrating outside BJP office in Chandigarh, who noted the win as a victory in support of the prime minister.

Political campaigning during the MC election was overshadowed by demonetisation and its consquenses. While the BJP made efforts to reap in electoral benefits on demonetisation, the Congress party had approached people pointing out that demonetisation was an ill-conceived decision and has brought great hardships to people.

A total 122 candidates, including 67 independents, contested in the civic polls. A total number of voters were 5,07,627, including 2,37,374 women.

Both the BJP and Congress contested all 26 wards, while BSP had fielded candidates in from 17 wards.

Chandigarh MC has 36 members out of which 26 are elected while 9 are nominated councillors. The remaining one member is a Member of Parliament, who is an ex-officio member of the House.