Australian Navy vessel on four-day goodwill visit to Goa

Australian Navy vessel HMAS Arunta is on a four—day goodwill visit to Goa, a Navy official said here today.

“HMAS Arunta is on a goodwill visit to Goa from November 23—27. Arunta is an Australian Navy ANZAC class Frigate. The ship is commanded by Commander Cameron Steil, CSM and is currently berthed at Mormugao Port Trust,” a Naval spokesman said.

The 118 metre ship is manned by 186 personnel including 26 officers and 160 sailors, he said.

The Commanding Officer of HMAS Arunta had invited few Indian Navy Officers and other state dignitaries onboard the ship on November 23.

A friendly volleyball match was played between mixed teams of Goa Naval Area and HMAS Arunta at Naval Base Hansa.

“The ship was also open to school children on November 24,” the spokesman said.

Commander Cameron Steil, CSM, Commanding Officer HMAS Arunta called on Rear Admiral Puneet K Bahl VSM, the Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area on November 24 and discussed various bilateral issues.

The ship is scheduled to depart Goa on November 27.