Arrested Salafist duo released after police finds them innocent

Two persons arrested on suspicion of distributing pro-Islamic State pamphlets at Dona Paula in Goa were released on Tuesday after the police found they were innocent.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of North Goa, Pundalik Khorjuvenkar, released Abdul Nazir (24) and Iliyas Ismail (34) on a personal bond of ₹ 10,000 each. The duo was arrested by Goa Police on Monday under Section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code.

The police said that Mr. Ismail stays in Margao in South Goa and Mr. Nazir is his brother-in-law from Kasargod in Kerala. Both believe in Salafism. Superintendent of Police (SP), North Goa, Umesh Gaonkar told The Hindu that the duo was produced before the SDM after the police verified they were innocent and communicated with Kasargod SP.

According to police, while coming to Goa, Mr. Nazir had brought pamphlets of a Salafi conclave that is to be held in Mangaluru on the second week of this month. The pamphlets were in Kannada and there was an anti-IS comment scribbled on their cover. Locals gheraoed the duo while they were distributing the pamphlets at Dona Paula beach and informed the police. They were interrogated by the Special Branch, Intelligence Bureau (IB) official, and the local police collectively.

The IB sources told The Hindu that they did not find anything suspicious.

“We have found no link of terror. They are closely involved in Salafi activities. They believe in true Islam,” a senior official of IB said on condition of anonymity, adding, “the pamphlet is condemning IS. Because it was in Kannada, the local police did not realise it immediately. We verified it with a Kannada translator.”

According to Mr. Gaonkar, Karnataka Ministers are supposed to be guests at the convention, which will take place from January 9 to January 15 at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru.

“We had to verify activities, therefore, they were detained. Margao police was informed to verify activities at the Salafi masjid, and Mangaluru police was contacted about the Salafi conclave,” Mr. Gaonkar said, adding, “we were told that [the convention] also involved Catholics, Jains and people from other religion. After verification we realised they were genuine people.”