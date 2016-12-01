Army deployed in Bengal without informing the State: Mamata

more-in

In a hurriedly convened press conference Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that Central government has "deployed army in various parts of the State."

"The State government has not been informed about this deployment by the Center. This is clearly a violation of the rules and understanding [between the Centre and the State] when army is deployed without informing a democratically elected government," Ms. Banerjee said.

She said that at least in two points — in Dankuni [in Hooghly district] and Palsit [in Bardhaman] — both in south Bengal army was checking civilian vehicles.

"All vehicles were checked and I was told that people had to stand in long queues."

"It seems that the central government is trying to create a civil war like situation in the country," Ms. Banerjee said.

Earlier in the day this correspondent had witnessed at least half a dozen vehicles marked 'Military Police' at the toll tax counter on Vidyasagar Setu [bridge] connecting Kolkata to Howrah. The vehicles were parked on the left hand side of the bridge, as one enters Kolkata from Howrah side.

Being asked junior army officials and the traffic police personnel at the toll plaza told The Hindu that it is "a routine exercise."