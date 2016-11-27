Other States

Armed men storm Punjab jail; free Khalistan Liberation Front chief

Harminder Mintoo was arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi’s IGI Airport in 2014

 

A group of armed men in police uniform on Sunday stormed the Nabha Jail here and fled with five prisoners, including Khalistan Liberation Front chief Harminder Mintoo.

Those who escaped include gangster Vicky Gondar, Gurpreet Sekhon, Nita Deol, Vikramjeet, and terrorist Mintoo, police said.

Mintoo was arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi’s IGI Airport in 2014. He was arrested in connection with 10 cases, including the 2008 attack on Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and recovery of explosives at Halwara Air Force station in 2010.

