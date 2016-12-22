Angry crowds hold bank staff captive in Meerut

more-in

Angered over non-availability of cash in bank, residents of Jangethi village in Meerut held the branch manager and staff of Syndicate Bank captive on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the locals were waiting in line for cash on Tuesday. Hours later the bank staff came out and told the crowd that there was no cash, leading to public anger. The crowd forcibly entered the bank and got hold of branch manager Pavan Kapoor and other staff.

The manager tried to explain that the bank was not getting cash for the past several days but in vain.

In a similar incident, staff of the Indian Overseas Bank in Mathura were held captive by an angry mob over the lack of cash on Wednesday. The mob also resorted to stone-throwing and vandalised the bank.