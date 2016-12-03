An exercise that triggered a standoff

more-in

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday refused to leave her office in Nabanna, the State Secretariat building, alleging that the Army had been deployed at toll plazas across the State without her permission. She claimed it was political vendetta.

The Army, however, rejected the charge.

Here are the contours of the standoff, with the Military Police of Indian Army in Kolkata being posted in 19 locations in the State. The Army personnel were seen checking goods vehicles and noting numbers from November 30. On December 1, Ms. Banerjee called a press conference to allege that the Army was deployed without informing the State government.

What was the Eastern Command doing in West Bengal’s toll plazas?

It was carrying out what has been described as “routine annual data collection exercise on availability of load carriers at major [19] entry points.” According to an official communiqué, the process is described as an “impressment exercise” — an act of seizing for governments’ services. The scheduled date was between November 30 and December 2.

What is the purpose of the exercise?

One of the letters signed by a Colonel rank officer says the “exercise [on Vidyasagar Setu near State Secretariat] is carried out to ascertain the availability of vehicles which can be used during national emergency.” This would “help” the Army have better coordination with civil authorities in an “actual emergency situation.”

Was this exercise done only in West Bengal?

According to an Army release the “ongoing exercise” was carried out in Assam [18 points], Arunachal Pradesh [13 points] West Bengal [19 points] and rest of North East.

Similar exercises were carried out “at the same locations” between November 19-21 in 2015.

Was there any co-ordination with the State government on this issue?

Army officials told The Hindu that they did “joint reconnaissance” with the police and the dates were mutually decided. “The police should have stopped us if they had a problem, which they did not,” said an Army official.

On being asked why the Army was not stopped [in Vidyasagar Setu] Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police [III], Supratim Sarkar said that “Army is another wing of the government,” indicating that there can not be a public spat between the two. However, Mr. Sarkar wrote to the Army on November 25 advising it “not to carry out the exercise in the proposed stretch [Vidyasagar Setu]” in view of huge traffic movement and security implications.

What is the Trinamool’s line on this?

Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee claimed that while the Army informed the State government, permission was not granted. It is not clear from the Army’s statement if any permission was sought and granted in writing.