Ambedkar grandson to hold a pro-resevation protest march

A big consolidation is happening against the reservation system: Prakash Ambedkar

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s grandson and Bharip Bahujan Maha Sangh (BBMS) chief, Prakash Ambedkar, on Friday announced that his party will organise a protest march of all “pro-reservation” forces in Nagpur on December 15.

“A big consolidation is happening against the current reservation system. Mohan Bhagwat [RSS chief] has already demanded its review. There were demands and attempts to review reservation during the regime of prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. But now some sections are openly coming together against it. For a long time, people were asking us to organise a Morcha [protest march] supporting reservation. On December 15, all pro-reservation people will come together to express their support to reservation through this Morcha,” Mr. Ambedkar said at a press conference here.

A lawyer by profession, Mr. Ambedkar announced that the march would mark the beginning of efforts to save reservation.

“It seems that 2019 [election] is going to be an election that will be fought on whether to keep reservation or to remove it. This Morcha is an attempt to start efforts for saving reservation,” he added.

He also claimed that “organised attacks” were taking place on democratic forces.

“This government has adopted a policy to weaken pro-reservation sections. A well-planned strategy is being implemented against reservation. Now a people’s front is needed to put up a fight against it,” Mr. Ambedkar said. He also accused the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra BJP government of not filling the backlog of seats for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC and ST) communities.

Mr. Ambedkar supported scraping of political reservation for SC and ST communities, however, he claimed that reservation in government jobs and educational institutions was a “permanent feature” of the Indian Constitution on which there could be no rethinking.

To a question on caste divisions in Maharashtra and the politics of the Maratha and subsequent Morchas, Mr. Ambedkar blamed the bankruptcy of political leadership.

“All sections have been neglected in the society. They see reservation as the only way of salvation. The younger generations, including that of the upper castes, are unemployed. In this situation, everyone is falling back on caste. This situation is being used by some organisations like RSS to target reservation, democracy, and the Constitution. Because the revival of the caste will lead to the hegemony of upper castes. The society is getting polarised into two groups; one that likes a caged society and the one that likes a free society,” he said.

He also denied that his morcha was a reactionary protest to the current Morcha politics in Maharashtra and claimed that he supported a time-bound reservation for dominant castes.