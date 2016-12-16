Ambedkar’s grandson leads pro-reservation march

more-in

A day after the dominant Maratha community held a silent protest march to the Maharashtra State legislature building during its ongoing winter session in Nagpur, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s grandson and Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh head, Prakash Ambedkar led a “Aarakshan Bachav Mahamorcha” (Save Reservation Rally) near the same building on Thursday.

While the Maratha protesters had submitted a memorandum of demands to the government on Wednesday, the pro-reservation protesters did not submit any such memorandum. “Our main aim is to protect reservation and the Constitution of India. We have no demand to make to this government because this government is known to be anti-reservation and anti-Constitution. This rally was basically our dialogue with the masses because 2019 is going to be a watershed election between the democratic forces and those who oppose democracy,” Mr. Ambedkar told The Hindu.

Asked about his pro-reservation morcha happening a day after the Maratha silent march which is demanding dilution of the Atrocities Act, Mr. Ambedkar called it a “coincidence”

“We planned to organise it on December 19 but the winter session ends on December 17 so we changed the date to December 15,” he informed. He added that Thursday’s protest march was the beginning of “save reservation campaign”.

“We are going to organise such protest marches and rallies across the country now. Our next march is scheduled in Hyderabad on January 22. We have formed a Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (Committee to Protect Reservation). It will have a dialogue with masses through these protest rallies because it’s hardly two years to the general elections now. Hyderabad protest march will be followed by protest rallies in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and then in other parts of the country,” he said.

Only a few thousand people participated in Thursday’s pro-reservation march. Some senior left party leaders from Maharashtra were also present.