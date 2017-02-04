Altercations, defections as deadline for nominations inch closer

more-in

Pune: With barely two days left to file nominations for the civic polls, defections and altercations between party leaders have been witnessed across municipal corporations in the State, particularly in Pune and Nashik.

A sitting corporator of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Pune’s Shivajinagar area, Reshma Bhosale, wife of NCP legislator Anil Bhosale, switched allegiances to the BJP where she was given a ticket, which was denied to by the former. Her departure is expected to pose a major setback to the NCP.

While several NCP heavyweights from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area have abandoned their party, this is the first major defection from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Supporters of the Bhosales reportedly held demonstrations outside senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s bungalow.

The NCP has given a ticket to Nilesh Nikam, who will contest against Ms. Bhosale (BJP) and Datta Bahirat of the Congress.

Meanwhile, Sameer Shaikh, a candidate of Asaduddin Owaisi-led Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), contesting from ward number 28 in Pune’s Kondhwa area, was seen embroiled in a verbal volley with election officers. Mr. Shaikh had failed to fill his nomination form as he allegedly arrived late at the venue. Several MIM activists joined in the spat against the election authorities.

In the Nashik Municipal Corporation, two factions within the Shiv Sena allegedly came to blows over the ticket-allocation process.

The supporters of former Nashik Mayor Vinayak Pande (of the Sena) and the party’s Nashik city chief Ajay Boraste had engaged in a clash following exchange of insults between the two leaders. According to reports, Mr. Boraste was beaten up, leading to lathi-charge by police.

The process for filling nomination forms ends on February 5. The polls are due on February 21.