Alleged Maoists torch 50 vehicles in Gadchiroli

NAGPUR: Suspected Maoists on Friday torched around 50 vehicles of Lloyd Metals mining company in Surajagad area of Gadchiroli district in eastern Maharashtra.

“Lloyd Metals company has been carrying out mining activities for its project in Surajagad area for over a month now. But Maoists have always opposed developmental works in Gadchiroli. At around 11 a.m. on Friday, around 400 to 500 Maoists came to the spot of this mining project on Surajagad hills and torched one pokland machine, one JSB, and 50 trucks,” the Gadchiroli police said in a statement.

“The Maoists apprehended all the drivers [of the vehicles] and labourers for over two to three hours and harassed them physically and mentally,” the statement added.

Locals and Maoists have been opposing mining activities in the area. Lloyd Metals began extracting iron ore in April this year, after a gap of eight years. In 2013, Maoists had killed three persons, including a senior executive, of the company in the same area.

They also issued a “warning” to all local politicians in May this year, calling them “the agents of capitalists” for allegedly helping Lloyd Metals in resuming its operations.