Alam released, re-arrested

Days after a court order directed his release , separatist leader Masarat Alam, 45, was set free from the Kathua jail on Tuesday afternoon. However, he was later detained by the police in Jammu.

The High Court had on Tuesday quashed the fresh Public Safety Act (PSA) case imposed on Mr. Alam, whose release in 2015 rocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition. He was arrested after his supporters unfurled Pakistani flags in a rally in April that year.

The BJP has expressed reservations over his release and sought “joint decision of the coalition partners on the matter”.

Mr. Alam, who has 27 cases pending against him including on charges of “sedition” , was lodged in Jammu’s Kot Balwal jail. Repeated slapping of the Public Safety Act (PSA), which prohibits bail for six months, ensured that Mr. Alam remained behind the bars.

A student of Kashmir’s oldest Christian missionary school Tyndale Biscoe, Mr. Alam was first arrested in 1990 for being a sympathiser of the armed struggle of 1989 and remained behind the bars till 1996 under the PSA.

Having an Arts degree from Sri Pratap College Srinagar, Mr. Alam tried shot to limelight during the 2008 Amarnath land row. He is believed to have galvanized youth support for street protests in 2008 and 2010 street agitations.

He also introduced anti-India songs like “Bharat ko de ragda (Stamp India with force)” and remains brain behind the anti-India graffiti like “Go India, Go Back” to galvanise support for his “Quit Kashmir Movement” launched in 2010.

Married in 2006 to the sister of a killed militant of Srinagar, Alam has spent more than 17 years behind the bars since 1990.