Akhilesh acting at the behest of Ramgopal, alleges Mulayam

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav has said that he would fight against his son Akhilesh Yadav if he does not heed to his advice. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday accused U.P. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of having overlooked the welfare of Muslims and asserted that he would fight against his son if Mr. Akhilesh did not heed to his advice.

Addressing party workers at the party headquarters, Mr. Mulayam said, “I always advocated the interest of Muslims. When I ensured the appointment of a Muslim as the State’s Director General of Police (DGP), Akhilesh did not talk to me for 15 days. He did not want any Muslim on this post. It sent out an anti-Muslim message,” he claimed.

The SP founder alleged that Mr. Akhilesh had a “negative approach” towards Muslims and that he was “acting at the behest of Ramgopal Yadav”, who was working “on directions of the BJP.”

“If he does not listen, I will fight against him,” he said.

“I will live for Muslims and die for them also. If it come to Muslims’ interest, I will also fight against him [Akhilesh]”, he said.

Mr. Mulayam added that he had made a lot of sacrifices to make the party and Mr. Akhilesh was not adhering to his words.