Air traffic at Srinagar Airport hit due to dense fog

Air traffic at Srinagar Airport was today suspended again due to poor visibility because of a dense layer of fog.

“Flight operations were hit due to poor visibility. No flight landed at the airport today,” Director Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar, Sharad Kumar said.

“The visibility was lower than the required 1.3km. So all flights were cancelled,” the official said.

The air traffic at the airport fully resumed yesterday.

The flight operations were hit by poor visibility for more than a week.

On Thursday last, the afternoon flights were cancelled as a thick layer of fog engulfed the Valley.