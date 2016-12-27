Ahead of crucial polls, BJP forms special ministry for OBCs

more-in

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday formed an independent ministry for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) ahead of crucial polls to 10 Municipal Corporations, 26 Zilla Parishads and 297 Panchayat Samitis in the State.

Carved out of the Social Justice Department, the new ministry will be operational from April 1, 2017.

According to the State Cabinet, the ministry will implement economic, social and educational schemes for OBCs, Vimukta Jati & Nomadic Tribes, and Special Backward Classes (SBCs). A total of 3.68 crore people belonging to over 400 castes come under these categories.

The groups were earlier part of the Social Justice Ministry, which is now left with only the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities.

According to BJP sources, the move will strengthen the party’s voter base among OBCs, which organised mammoth silent rallies following the Maratha community’s demand for reservation.

The Dhangar (shephard) community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status can also be tamed for a while with the formation of the ministry.

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for a memorial to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill to attract Dalit votes. Earlier this year, the State government purchased Dr. Ambedkar’s house in London to turn it into a memorial.

Last week, Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone for a memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji in the Arabian Sea. Civic body polls are scheduled to be held early next year.

After the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “It was observed that Social Justice Ministry could not implement schemes meant for the OBCs owing to work overload. The new ministry will implement fresh schemes for the benefit of these communities.”

Reacting to the move, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Chavan said, “This is nothing but vote bank politics. The move is only to attract OBC votes. If they really wished to do something for the community, they would have done it earlier. These decisions are taken only with upcoming polls in mind.”