After 13 years, House panel to probe Reliance land deals

NAGPUR: It took four State governments and 13 years to appoint an inquiry committee to probe against the officers who allegedly tweaked the rules to hand over land to Reliance Industries at Navi Mumbai’s Koparkhairane allegedly resulting in a loss of Rs. 28.42 crore to the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambakar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said during Question Hour on Tuesday that a committee of retired Chief Secretary of Maharashtra and retired Principal Secretary of Law and Judiciary Department was formed on August 16, 2016 to probe into this land transfer which took place in 2003.

In his reply, the CM said, CIDCO handed over 38,557 square meter land via auction to Reliance Industries in 2003 as per Article IV of chapter IV from the Navi Mumbai Disposal of Land Regulation Act, after the Board of Directors approved the application from the company.

“However, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its report in 2005-06 objected to the entire process saying the land was sold at the rate less than the then prevailing market value and it cost CIDCO a loss of Rs. 28.42 crore,” the CM said. While the CAG report was with the government, the recommendation to act on it was made only in the tenth report of Public Undertaking Committee in 2015-16.

Following the recommendation, an expert committee to probe the CIDCO officers allegedly involved in the transaction was formed in August 2016. The committee is yet to submit its report.

Mr. Fadnavis furhter said that CIDCO has meanwhile, sent a notice of cancellation of land transfer to the Reliance Industries Limited and also issued a show cause notice. “The company has however filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court against CIDCO’s decision and it is presently pending there,” said the reply.