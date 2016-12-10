Accused in Bihar topper scam found dead

more-in

An accused in Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) topper scam, Diwakar Prasad, was found dead during a raid on his home late on Thursday. While family members alleged that the police pushed him to his death from the third floor of the house, police said Mr. Prasad jumped off the rooftop on seeing them. A probe has been ordered and a case registered against the policemen.

Mr. Prasad (56) was accused in the Rs. 8 crore Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) toppers scam, being probed by a Patna police SIT. He owned a printing press where bundles of answer sheets were found.

The press was under the scanner for irregularities in a tender for supplying answer sheets for the Intermediate examination to the BSEB. Earlier, some bundles of answer sheets were recovered from his printing press.

On Friday, family members and people in the Bahadurpur area gathered outside the police station and demanded action against the guilty policemen.

Senior state BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi too demanded an impartial probe into the death of Mr Prasad. as “there was contradiction between the statements of the family members and the policemen”.

“On the basis of the statement of family members a case has been lodged against six policemen at the Bahadurpur police station…the CCTV footage from the house too has been obtained and action would definitely be taken against the cops if allegations against them are found to be true”, Manu Maharaj, Patna Superintendent of Police told journalists.

The alleged mastermind behind the BSEB toppers scam and wife of the ex-BSEB Chairman, Usha Sinha, was recently granted bail by the Patna High Court. Her husband Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh is lodged in Patna’s Beur jail. The Bihar government is likely to oppose Ms. Sinha’s bail in the Supreme Court.