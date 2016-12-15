Abandoned car found near Indo-Pak border in Pathankot

An abandoned car has been found in Pathankot's Pharwal village near the international border, with people travelling in it reportedly escaped late on Wednesday night.

Police said that the car with no number plate on it has been confiscated by the police and investigation was underway.

“The car was locked when we found it and now it is being searched. Also, we are trying to locate the occupants of the vehicle,” SSP Pathankot, Rakesh Kumar Kaushal, told The Hindu.

As per reports, few shots were fired from the vehicle, following which villagers chased the vehicle. The occupants fled the spot leaving behind the car. Police has however, denied the reports of gunshots being fired.

"There was no firing from the car. Locals chased the car as they got suspicious of its movement," said Mr. Kaushal.