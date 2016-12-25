AAP promises to bring several schemes ahead of polls

Goa Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has countered Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election claim — that all social security schemes will be disbanded if AAP comes to power in the State — by doubling some of the financial benefits for a cross-section of the society that is presently availing the schemes.

At a press conference here, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate, Elvis Gomes said that none of the existing populist schemes, including those announced by the BJP-led coalition government, will be scrapped.

Instead, he said, the Dayanand Social Security Scheme, which entitles senior citizens, widows, and people with disabilities to avail of a benefit of Rs. 2,000 per month, would be hiked to Rs. 3,000 per month.

Mr. Gomes said AAP would modify BJP’s flagship Ladli Laxmi scheme to provide Rs. 2 lakh to girls pursuing higher education, setting up businesses, or for wedding expenses. “The scheme originally launched by the BJP government to improve the State’s sex ratio and stop female infanticide actually entitles a girl Rs.1 lakh for wedding expenses,”

Mr. Gomes said AAP’s Aam Aurat Griha Adhaar scheme would entitle housewives Rs. 3,000 per month to cover household expenses, as compared to Rs. 1,500 that the current Griha Adhar scheme provides.

The party also announced Rs. 5,000 unemployment allowance for youth without jobs, in place of an an unimplemented BJP scheme. An allowance of Rs. 3,500 for HIV/AIDS patients, and pensions for people with disabilities was also announced.