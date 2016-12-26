9 women injured in acid attack over land dispute in Punjab

more-in

Nine women, including a minor girl, were injured (one of them seriously injured) in an acid attack between two group of villagers allegedly over possession of a panchayat land at village Bhui near Kapurthala on Monday, police said.

Village sarpanch Vinod Sehgal, his wife Reena Sehgal, along with victims went to a four kanal disputed land for construction of a community centre but were allegedly attacked with acid by other women group resulting in burn injuries to women from both the groups.

All the injured have been admitted to a local civil hospital and are stated to be out of danger, they said.

Seriously injured Reena Sehgal has been referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar, they said, adding a case has been registered in this connection.