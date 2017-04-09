Assembly bypolls across six States mostly peaceful

Powerful right: People after casting their vote for the Ater Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

By elections were held in nine Assembly constituencies in six States on Sunday. Barring Ater in Madhya Pradesh, where incidents of firing were reported from two places, polling was by and large peaceful.

Polling took place in two Assembly constituencies each in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh and one each in West Bengal, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

Eighty-two per cent votes were polled in the Kanthi Dakshin Assembly by-election in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. “The number is likely increase once the final figure arrives tomorrow (Monday),” a senior Election Commission official told The Hindu.

Lower turnout

A moderate polling of around 63% was reported from the Bhoranj assembly segment of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh. Faulty EVMs caused some delay in a few booths in the morning. But the machines were quickly replaced. Polling was around 4% less than what was seen in the 2012 polls.

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal claimed that his party would win the seat with a record margin.

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who was in Nahan, said the people would vote for his good work and his party’s fine performance in the past four years.

46.23% in Rajouri

The by-poll in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden constituency witnessed a low voter turnout. The State Election Commission recorded 46.23 per cent when the voting closed at 6 pm. Last time, the turnout was 72%

Polling was slow in stations across the 166 polling booths in the constituency. It, however, picked up from 21.73% at 1 pm to touch 42.89% by 5 pm.

Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken, who is a resident of the area, cast his vote early in the day. “This by-election will be a referendum on [Chief Minister Arvind] Kejriwal’s two years’ work,” he told the media.

74% in Dholpur

In Dholpur Assembly constituency in Rajasthan, where the BJP is in power, 74 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm.

Dhemaji seat in Assam had a turnout of 66.97 per cent, while it was 65 per cent in Bandhavgarh and 60 per cent in Ater in MP.

Polling percentages in Gundlupet and Nanajanagud Assembly seats in Karnataka, where Congress is in power, was 78 per cent and 76 per cent respectively till 5 pm.