Directs newly appointed doctors to promote ‘Niramaya’

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced that the Odisha government is taking steps to recruit nearly 800 additional doctors shortly.

“Recently the government has created 500 more doctor posts and steps have been taken to recruit nearly 800 additional doctors within a short time. Presently, there is about 22 per cent vacancy of doctors in the State. As compared to last year, vacancies in KBK and KBK Plus districts have reduced by 13 per cent,” Mr. Patnaik said addressing an induction training programme of the newly-recruited doctors here on Friday.

He directed all the newly-appointed doctors to actively promote ‘Niramaya’ as per the objectives of the scheme.

Last year, the State government had launched free drug distribution scheme ‘Niramaya’ to provide free drugs to the people. As many as 363 newly recruited doctors were inducted into service on Friday.

“To meet the shortage of doctors in the State, the government has taken initiatives for setting up of seven new government medical colleges at Baripada, Balasore, Puri, Bolangir, Koraput, Keonjhar and Kalahandi. Also public sector units like MCL and NTPC are setting up medical colleges at Talcher and Sundargarh respectively,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

Besides, steps have also been taken to develop Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, into a Post-Graduate Institute, Mr. Patnaik said, adding infrastructural development needs of three medical colleges, tertiary care hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and peripheral health institutions were being taken care of.

“The State government has taken major reforms to attract doctors to work in the State government particularly in remote areas. Major reforms are place based incentive, counselling for transfer and posting, transparent exit policy and corpus fund. This has started yielding results,” Chief Minister averred.

