The Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) activists also killed a jail security guard and scaled the jail walls with bedsheets.

Eight activists of the banned outfit SIMI escaped early on Monday from the Bhopal Central Jail by killing a security guard and scaling the prison wall with the help of bed sheets.

“Eight SIMI activists escaped around 2-3 a.m. by killing a jail security guard,” DIG Bhopal Raman Singh said.

The Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) activists also killed a jail security guard and scaled the jail walls with bedsheets, he said.

They killed the guard by slitting his throat with steel plate and glass after overpowering him, the DIG said.

"The incident happened around 2 a.m. when there was a change of guard. Jail official Ramashankar Yadav was overpowered by these men and killed, they snatched the keys and opened the cells. After that, they rushed to the outer periphery wall of the jail, made stairs out of bedsheets and escaped," said SP Arvind Saxena.

Further details are awaited, he said, adding that a hunt has been launched to nab them.

(With inputs from Vijaita Singh)