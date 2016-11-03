Altogether eight contestants have filed their nominations for the November 19 by-poll to Lakhimpur Parliamentary and Boithlangso (ST) Assembly constituencies, election office sources said.

Today was the last day for filing nominations.

Five candidates have filed their papers for Lakhimpur Parliamentary seat, while three are contesting for the Boithlangso (ST) seat in Karbi Anglong district.

Those fighting for the Lakhimpur seat are Pradan Barua (BJP), Hema Hari Pegu (Cong), Amiya Handique (CPI-ML), Hemkanta Miri (SUCI) and Dilip Moran (Independent).

Mr Moran was the BJP MLA from Doomdooma but had resigned from the party in July.

The seat had fallen vacant following the election of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who had represented the constituency in Parliament, from Majuli Assembly seat in May.

In Boithlangso (ST) Mansing Rongpi (BJP), Rupamsing Ronghung (Cong) and Raju Rongpi (Ind) are in the fray.

The seat had fallen vacant with the resignation of Mansing Rongpi from Congress who joined the BJP. - PTI