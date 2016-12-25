8 get life in Odisha hand-chopping case

more-in

: A local court in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Saturday sentenced eight persons to life imprisonment for their involvement in the barbaric incident of chopping off the palms of two migrant labourers who tried to escape from the clutches of labour contractors three years ago.

Additional Public Prosecutor Dhirendranath Patra, who fought the case, said, “The court verdict would act as deterrence for others who want to the law into their hands.”

The judge convicted eight persons: Prabesh alias Parmame Dondi (28), Vaikuntha alias Baijanath Rauti (30), Arjun Bhoi (30), Ganghadar Das (25), Bana Majhi (46), Jayasen Thela (57), Bimala Rout (29), Mantu Nial (24) and Parasuram Naik (34). The ninth accused, who absconded after the incident, was arrested recently.

The gruesome incident occurred in December 2013. The two victims — Deyalu Nial and Nilamber Dhangda Majhi — and 10 other migrant labourers were then contracted by labour middlemen to work in Raipur and Chhattisgarh. They were paid Rs. 10,000 each as advance.

However, the middlemen forced them to board a train to Hyderabad from Raipur. Sensing trouble, the labourers disembarked from the train at different stations after Raipur and returned home. But, Nial and Majhi were caught and taken to the Patidangar forest near Titilagarh in Odisha, from where labour middlemen and their associates spoke to their family members over phone and demanded a ransom of Rs. 2 lakh for each of them.

When they sensed that the family members would not be able to pay the amount, they cut off the right palms of both men as “punishment for the escape attempt.”

The victims, with their profusely bleeding and severed hands, managed to reach the nearby national highway, from there they took a bus to the reach the district headquarters town of Bhawanipatna.

Quest for justice

The incident sent shock waves across the country. The Odisha government announced a compensation of Rs.5 lakh each for the victims. While Mr. Majhi died recently, Mr. Nial was present in the courtroom when the judgement was pronounced. All their co-labourers had deposed as witnesses before the court.