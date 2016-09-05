As the visiting all-party delegation was stationed here on Sunday, fresh violence left over 70 injured and a mini-secretariat partially gutted in south Kashmir, the epicentre of the 58-day-long agitation.

Protesters clashed at Pinjoora in Shopian, Ashmuji in Kulgam, Fathpora-Larkipora and Vesu-Qazigund areas in Anantnag and at Drubgam and Tral in Pulwama.

More than 70 protesters were injured in violent clashes that ensued attempts by the locals to hold pro-freedom rallies. Shopian’s mini-secretariat was set afire by protesters after the police disallowed a major rally.

A Srinagar-based police spokesman confirmed that 10 major incidents of stone pelting were reported from Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Awantipora and Sopore areas.

“In Tral, a huge mob pelted stones on the police and security forces. Some of the miscreants when chased away entered a shrine and again started pelting stones from the compound. The police are cautiously handling the situation,” said the spokesman.

Hundreds of people offered funeral prayers for Basit Ahmad Ahanger, who died in clashes in south Kashmir on Saturday. Clashes were also reported on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

The Valley witnessed a curfew in parts of Srinagar, restrictions in other parts and a complete separatist shutdown for 58th day on Sunday.