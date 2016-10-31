Programme was held in CM’s ancestral village of Safai

Six people, including a zilla panchayat head, were injured in a stampede at a Janata Darbar programme attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at his ancestral village of Saifai here on Sunday.

Additional SP Ram Kishan Yadav said a large crowd had gathered outside the PWD Guest House, where Mr. Yadav was holding the programme.

The main gate had to be closed to keep the crowd away. But when it was opened to allow a VIP car, people rushed inside causing the stampede, he said.

ZP chief among injured



Six people, including Kannauj zilla panchayat head Santosh Yadav, were injured in the melee.

One person suffered a head injury.

Eyewitnesses said when the Chief Minister was meeting people and exchanging pleasantries with them, the crowd surged towards him and some fell down and got injured.

Some mediapersons covering the event were also injured, police said.

All of the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Saifai.

This was Mr.Yadav’s first visit to Saifai after the recent Samajwadi Party family feud became public.

Action ordered



Mr. Yadav also interacted with people and listened to their woes before directing officers to take action.

He had driven down to his ancestral village Saifai to celebrate Diwali with his extended family.

A large number of people greeted the CM along the 200-km route from Lucknow to Safai.