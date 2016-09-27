The police, while conducting routine checking of vehicles at the Peducha check gate, on Monday intercepted a Guwahati-bound truck and recovered 540 kgs of contraband Ganja worth Rs 27 lakh in the open market.

The police said the contraband was neatly packed in 26 packets weighing 15 kgs each and 30 packets weighing five kgs each and was found concealed inside a special compartment in the truck. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Hemanta Thakuria of Kamrup district in Assam, was taken into custody, they said.

During preliminary interrogation, the driver said the consignment was loaded from Kanglatongbi in Imphal district and the owner of the consignment had assured to pay him Rs 20,000 for transporting it to Guwahati. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act for conducting further investigation, the police added. - PTI