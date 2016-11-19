It was a joint operation by Narayanpur police and Kondagaon police.

Five suspected members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) were killed in an alleged encounter with the security forces in restive Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, Chhattisgarh police claimed.

Calling the operation “a surgical strike” by the police in Abhujhmad area, Bastar range Inspector General (IG) of Police Shiv Ram Prasad Kalluri said in a statement, “In yet another successful operation this time in Tuspal and Becha Kilam forests of Abhujhmaad Narayanpur (district), the DRG (District Reserve Guard) decimated Military Company No.6 of the CPI (Maoist) and killed at least half a dozen Maoists.”

“However, we could recover only five (dead) bodies of the Maoists and five weapons as reported by Abhishekh Meena, the Superintendent of Police, Narayanpur. Abhishekh had actually gone to Becha to provide a safe corridor to the retreating parties as they walk back a long way along with the dead bodies and a huge Maoist dump,” the IG claimed.

Mr. Kalluri also informed that it was a joint operation by Narayanpur police and Kondagaon police. “More details shall be provided once our SPs reach Narayanpur with the victorious parties,” he added