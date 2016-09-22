Five persons were killed and 21 injured in three road accidents in Doda and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

In Doda district’s Batroo belt, a van skidded off the road and fell into a gorge, a police officer said.

In the mishap, two persons died and 17 injured. Six persons with critical injuries were airlifted to Jammu for treatment.

In another accident, one Nayeem Ahmed was killed and two others were injured when a truck carrying them rolled down a gorge near Battery Chashma in the district, the officer said. The injured were shifted to the district hospital at Ramban, he said.

In Ramban’s Banihal tehsil, it was an Alto car that skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Shaban Dass area around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the police said. The vehicle was on its way to Kashmir from Kathua district.

In the accident, two persons died on the spot and as many were injured, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Showkat Ahmed and Nafees Ahmed , both resident of Pulwama in Kashmir, he said, adding that the injured have been shifted to hospital. A case has been registered in this regard, he added.-PTI