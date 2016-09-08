Devisaur bridge submerges under the Tehri dam reservoir each year during the monsoon season

The Devisaur bridge, which lies at one end of the 42 sq-km Tehri dam, remained submerged for the tenth day on Thursday as the water level continued to rise, affecting at least 40 thousand residents of 42 villages and several hamlets.

On Thursday the water level in the reservoir reached 822 metres, which is only three metres below the permissible limit up to which water can be stored in the reservoir.

The Devisaur bridge, which is located in the Chinyalisaur region near Tehri-Uttarkashi border, has been a cause of trouble for the villagers for almost a decade now.

Tehri District Magistrate Indudhar Baurai said, “Boats have been arranged by the rehabilitation department and the THDC (Tehri Hydro Development Corporation) for the people to cross the Tehri dam reservoir. An alternative route also exists but it increases the distance [by 15 to 20 kilometres].”

However, the boat ride is a challenge, in terms of its carrying capacity and timing. And, the road to reach the other side of the reservoir is even more dangerous as it is marked by several landslips that are active during the monsoon season.

“An alternative bridge is already under construction. However, the work is stalled because the contractor for the bridge has approached the High Court over payment issues,” Mr. Baurai said.