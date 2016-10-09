At least four persons were killed and six others injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha’s Balasore and Jagatsinghpur districts on Saturday, the police said.

Two persons were killed on the spot and six injured near Jamjhadi in Balasore district on NH-5 when the jeep in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck parked on the road side this morning, they said.

Four of the injured persons were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack while two others were undergoing treatment at nearby Bhadrakh hospital.

The victims belonging to Khantapada area in Balasore district were returning to their village after attending a patient admitted to a hospital at Cuttack.

In another mishap near Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district, a man and his son-in-law were killed after the bike they were riding was hit by a truck near Hatitanki this morning, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Dibakar Parida and his son-in-law Benudhar Tarai, sources said.

Tension prevailed in the area following the accident as angry locals blocked Chandikhole-Paradip road by burning tyres demanding compensation to the bereaved family. - PTI