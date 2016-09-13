No death due to dengue has been reported till now.

375 positive cases of dengue have been reported in health centres located in Chandigarh.

Out of these, 98 patients belong to the union territory.

One case of chikungunya has also been detected at Chandigarh.

No death due to dengue has been reported till now.

The Malaria Wing of Health Department of Chandigarh Administration has beefed up field activities for Prevention and Control of Dengue.

“The major source of breeding has been found to be coolers and house containers. It was also observed during the field analysis that the cases of dengue are isolated cases and there is no clustering. This indicates that there is no or very little local transmission,” an official release said.

Daily fumigation is also being carried out along with field activities which include checking of breeding sources like coolers, containers, tyres and other sources, it said.

Till Tuesday, 28 challans, 50 show cause notices and more than 2000 notices have been issued to defaulters, the release said.

Free dengue testing facility has been made available at Department of Virology, PGIMER Chandigarh, Department of Microbiology GMCH-32, GMSH-16 and District Priority Lab (IDSP) at Civil Hospital Manimajra here.