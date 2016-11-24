3 under scanner in Dimapur cash seizure

Investigating agencies are questioning three persons in connection with the seizure of Rs. 3.5 crore in old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Dimapur airport in Nagaland earlier this week.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the cash was first transported from Delhi to a Hisar flying club, from where it was taken to Dimapur using a chartered plane on November 21. A Bihar-based businessman, Amarjit Kumar Singh, was travelling in the same plane.

The suspects initially told the authorities that the cash was meant for land purchases, but they could not produce any supporting documents.

Stating that he had no knowledge of any arrest in the matter, Nagaland Police chief L.L. Doungel told The Hindu on Thursday that the CISF had handed over the cash to Income Tax officials. However, they released the amount to a local Naga claimant after he produced an IT exemption certificate. The claimant is said to be a close relative of a former Nagaland Chief Minister.

The aircraft was redirected to Delhi after the CISF seized the cash. According to a senior Bureau of Civil Aviation Security officer, the aircraft’s permit would be cancelled in case police investigations established that it had been used to transport illicit cash. The airline is required to give an undertaking that it would not carry any prohibited item.

The Income Tax Department is reported to have again seized the cash from the claimant. The agency has also detected a suspicious bank deposit of Rs. 4.5 crore in Nagaland. Searches are being conducted in Dimapur and an adjoining district for seizure of undisclosed old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes.

The agencies suspect that the same chartered plane had undertaken multiple trips to Dimapur after the demonetisation announcement on November 8.

Suspecting that small airports are being used by chartered planes to transport huge sums of cash in the wake of demonetisation, the government has put security agencies on alert.