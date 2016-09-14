A speeding Goa Express train ran over three persons squatting on the railway tracks in the Madhya Pradesh city. Only one person has been identified. The incident occurred on Monday night.

GRP Deputy Superintendent Shailendra Singh Parihar told reporters here on Tuesday that the accident took place when a passenger train from Agra to Jhansi was stopped at Sitholi station to allow the Goa Express to pass through. Some travellers unaware of the announcement that the Goa Express was passing through squatted on the tracks to rest. The train — Nizamuddin-Vasco da Gama Goa Express— was scheduled to run on the same tracks and the speeding train ran over three persons. . -IANS