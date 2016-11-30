3 officers killed as Army copter crashes at Sukna

more-in

Injured JCO evacuated, but his condition remains critical.

Three officers were killed when an Army helicopter crashed at Sukna in West Bengal on Wednesday.

"Army Cheetah helicopter crashed at Sukna at 11.45 a.m. today. Three officers killed. One injured evacuated," said the Army's Eastern Command.

The condition of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) remains critical, an Army spokesperson said.

The incident occurred inside the Sukna military base, when the copter was descending after a routine mission, sources in the Army said.

The deceased have been identified as Maj. Sanjeev Lathar, Maj. Arvind Bazala and Lt. Col. Rajneesh Kumar.