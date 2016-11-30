Other States

3 officers killed as Army copter crashes at Sukna

more-in

Injured JCO evacuated, but his condition remains critical.

Three officers were killed when an Army helicopter crashed at Sukna in West Bengal on Wednesday.

"Army Cheetah helicopter crashed at Sukna at 11.45 a.m. today. Three officers killed. One injured evacuated," said the Army's Eastern Command.

The condition of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) remains critical, an Army spokesperson said.

The incident occurred inside the Sukna military base, when the copter was descending after a routine mission, sources in the Army said.

The deceased have been identified as Maj. Sanjeev Lathar, Maj. Arvind Bazala and Lt. Col. Rajneesh Kumar.

 

Post a Comment
More In Other States
armed Forces
air and space accident
West Bengal
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2016 4:54:04 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/3-officers-killed-as-Army-copter-crashes-at-Sukna/article16729477.ece

© The Hindu