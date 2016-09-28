Three suspected members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) were killed in two separate encounters in the restive Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The first encounter was reported from Narayanpur district of the insurgency-hit region in which two Naxal commanders were killed.

“In a stunning blow to the Naxal organisation, two commanders — Tirupati and Lokesh of the PLGA (CPI-Maoists’ military wing People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) Company No.6 — were killed in an encounter with the DRG (District Reserve Guard) in the forest of Banspal-Toinar of Narayanpur district,” said Narayanpur district Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena in a statement which was forwarded to the media by Bastar police chief Shiv Ram Prasad Kalluri.

The deceased Naxals were identified as Tirupati alias Akash, a resident of Madded area in Bijapur district, and Lokesh alias Ramesh, a resident of Tiraknar.Drag marks and blood spots near the encounter site indicated that more than six Naxals were killed or injured.” In a separate incident, one more Naxal was killed in Kondagaon.