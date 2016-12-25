Other States

3 held in Gujarat with Rs. 27 lakh in new currency

The Gujarat police on Saturday detained three persons and allegedly recovered Rs. 27 lakh in new currency notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination from them in Bhuj town.

The local police have referred the case to the Income Tax authorities after recovering the cash.

No documentary proof

According to the police, the three persons were probably exchanging new notes with demonetised bills on a commission basis and the they acted on a tip-off.

On interrogation, they failed to provide any documentary evidence regarding holding large amount of cash. The three were identified as Irfan Mistry, Abdul Odiyan and Imran Majotha.

economic offence/ tax evasion
Gujarat
