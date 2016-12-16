3 departments will tackle malnutrition: Munde

more-in

The Maharashtra government has decided to implement an integrated approach to tackle malnutrition by combining three different departments — namely Tribal Welfare, Public Health, and Women and Child Welfare.

The Women and Child Welfare Minister, Pankaja Munde, informed the Assembly on Thursday that deaths due to malnutrition have declined in recent years. “A task force has been formed to tackle the problem. [It] will come up with a report, depending on which actions will be taken,” Ms. Munde said.

She was replying to the calling attention motion raised by over 86 MLAs, who cited recent reports of deaths in Palghar district due to malnutrition.

According to government data, 21,985 deaths were reported in the State in 2015-16, of which 17,944 were infants. From April 2016 to August 2016, Maharashtra registered 9,563 deaths of children, of which 7,868 were infants.

“All child deaths need not be linked with malnutrition as there are a number of other reasons [for them]. The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in the State is coming down successively; in 2014, it was 22 per 1,000 infants, as compared to 24 [per 1,000 infants] in 2013,” Ms. Munde said.

Leader of Opposition, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil criticised the State’s integrated approach to the issue. “Why can’t this problem be tackled by a single window system? What is the need to involve three different departments, which pose major problems of communication and co-ordination?” he said.