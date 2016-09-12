Days after Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) created a ruckus at BJP chief Amit Shah’s event in Surat, members of the group on Sunday tried to disrupt two separate events attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and State BJP chief Jitu Vaghani.

While police detained 26 PAAS members for trying to raise slogans at Mr, Rupani’s event in Jasdan taluka in Rajkot, they took into custody 11 other members at Mr. Vaghani’s event in Bhavnagar city.

The Chief Minister was in Atkot village for a ground-breaking ceremony of a private hospital and medical college. “We detained 26 members of PAAS when they tried to shout slogans like ‘Jai Sardar, Jai Patidar’ and tried to disrupt the CM’s speech. They were kept at Jasdan police station for nearly five hours,” the police said.