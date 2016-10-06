In yet another instance of cow vigilante groups taking law into their own hands, Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena workers allegedly attacked a group of Banjara tribals at Relmagra in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan late on Monday night when they were returning to their village with half-a-dozen bulls purchased in a cattle fair.

Three of the tribals were seriously injured in the attack.

The self-styled activists reportedly stopped a mini-truck carrying the bulls and demanded money from the accompanying tribals. When the latter refused, they allegedly broke the windscreen and headlights of the vehicle and thrashed the cattle owners.

According to the victims, there were about 15 attackers, who were constantly hurling abuses at the tribals. Two of the cattle rearers sustained fractures. One of them was injured by a sharp-edged weapon and forcibly taken away by the attackers. He was later rescued by villagers.

Police have registered an FIR against the attackers and arrested two of them. One of the accused, Jagdish, is the block president of the Bajrang Dal. The bail application of both accused was rejected by a court in Rajsamand on Wednesday.

Activist Paras Banjara, who was accompanying the tribals on behalf of the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, told The Hindu: “They have been facing harassment ever since cow vigilantes became active in the region.”