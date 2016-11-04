Alarming fall in air quality forces some schools to ask students to stay indoors

: In the wake of the alarming increase in the pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) over days following Diwali, two prominent schools in the Millennium City have decided to remain closed and wait for the situation to improve, while many others have issued advisories to children to use masks and suspend outdoor activities.

According to figures from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the level of PM 2.5 air pollution in the city had increased to 646.2 micrograms per cubic metre on Wednesday evening, up from 108.95 micrograms per cubic metre a day ago.

To prevent exposure to the extremely high levels of PM 2.5, The Heritage School and The Shri Ram School decided to stay closed, and sent emails to parents on Thursday. “As facts stand, the outdoor PM 2.5 count in the school is 1,000 and the indoor quality is between 700 to 900 … In a study converting air pollution to smoking, a score of 22 on PM 2.5 converts to smoking one cigarette, so we are effectively smoking 40 cigarettes per day,” read the email from The Heritage School, announcing its decision to remain closed on November 4, hoping the situation would improve over the next couple of days.

A message from The Shri Ram School said: “On account of high pollution levels in the city, the school will remain closed on November 4 and November 7.”

Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana Education Department, P.K. Das, however, denied any plans to close government schools in the city.

“Even in school, the students are indoors, so there is no need to shut down schools,” Mr. Das told The Hindu over phone.

Stressing on the urgency to control pollution in the Capital, the National Green Tribunal directed Delhi Chief Secretary K.K. Sharma to call a meeting with the authorities concerned and file a status report by Friday.

“The court has asked the Delhi government to hold a meeting today (on Thursday) under the chairmanship of the chief secretary. The court has asked to take preventive measures, short emergence steps, to curb the pollution,” said Advocate Puja Kalra.