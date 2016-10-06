The Centre has issued orders for the appointment of 17 more judges to the Calcutta and Madhya Pradesh High Courts, bringing down the total number of vacancies to around 450.

Ten Additional Judges have been appointed to the Calcutta High Court. Among the judges are Justices Ashis Kumar Chakraborty, Malay Marut Banerjee, Mumtaz Khan, Sankar Acharyya, Mir Dara Sheko, Debi Prosad Dey, Miss Asha Arora, Siddhartha Chattopadhyay, Shivakant Prasad and Amitabha Chatterjee.

The other appointments have been made to the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Justices Rajeev Kumar Dubey, Anjuli Palo, Shri Virender Singh, Sunil Kumar Awasthi, Vijay Kumar Shukla, Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia and Shri Subodh Abhyankar have been appointed as Additional Judges.

According to the latest data released by the Department of Justice, there was a total vacancy of 464 Judges in the High Courts across the country as on October 1.

The government had earlier cleared the appointment of 15 judges to the Madras High Court, apart from the appointments in other High Courts. Currently, the Allahabad High Court has the maximum number of vacancies of 83 as against the approved strength of 160 Judges. In the Madras High Court, which has an approved strength of 75 Judges, has 21 vacancies.

The Centre had recently cleared the names for filling out 35 vacancies in the High Courts and the notifications are being issued following an assent from the President.