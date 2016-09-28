Mosquito eradication, awareness programmes started to check its escalation

Japanese Encephalitis has claimed the lives of at least 15 children in Malkangiri district of Odisha during the past 20 days.

The administration and medical authorities have started large scale mosquito eradication and awareness programmes in affected areas to check escalation of this fatal disease. Speaking to The Hindu , Malkangiri District Collector K. Sudarshan Chakravarthy confirmed that 15 children had died of JE till Tuesday morning. As per reports, another four-year-old child Nandu Kawasi, of Dangasakhala village, with symptoms of encephalitis died during treatment on Tuesday, taking the toll to 16.

All the victims were in two to eight years age group.

All deaths and most cases of the disease have been reported from Kalimela, Korkunda and Pandiripani blocks of the district. Blood samples of 31 ailing children from Malkangiri district had been sent for tests to the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar. According to Mr Chakravarthy, 15 of these samples have been found to be positive of JE causing virus. “We are trying to do our best with available resources to check the transmission of the disease caused by mosquitoes,” he said.

Fifteen remote villages where incidence of this disease is the maximum have been identified and remedial measures are being taken. Children with symptoms of the disease are being referred to Malkangiri district hospital for treatment. An expert team from MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur reached Malkangiri district on Monday to take stock of the situation. This four-member team visited affected areas on Tuesday.

To stop the spread of JE, an awareness drive as well as measures to curb mosquito menace has been started in all rural areas of the district. In most prone areas fogging is being done to destroy the vector of the disease, mosquitoes. This is a viral disease with no cure. So the emphasis is on vector eradication. The pathogenic virus of Japanese Encephalitis is transmitted by Culex tritaeniorhynchus and Culex vishnui mosquitoes. These mosquitoes breed mainly in flooded rice fields. Bodies of pigs are major breeding points for this pathogenic virus. These factors are prevalent in remote rural areas of Malkangiri district. So, areas with high domestication of pigs are under strict vigil of medical authorities.

In 2012, around 30 children had allegedly died due to Japanese Encephalitis in this district. Some cases of the disease were also reported from the district in 2013. In 2014, ten children were suspected to have died due to it in Malkangiri district.