caught in crossfire: Shelling victim Pari at the government hospital in Jammu on November 1.

Pari was hit in the abdomen and neck; four of her relatives were killed

Guns may have fallen silent on the borders in Jammu & Kashmir since Thursday but the cries of the injured 14-month-old girl, Pari, now the most-visited victim of border shelling in a Jammu hospital, only reflects the grim tale of border residents, pounded by shells for almost 10 days since October 21.

Pari, daughter of Rakesh Kumar, a soldier with the Indian Army, was inside her home at the Rangoor camp, Samba district, just a few kilometres away from the International Border (IB) on Wednesday when the morning silence was shattered by bullets and explosions.

“A huge volley of bullets and mortars boomed in the area since morning that day. People ran for cover. Four people of our family died and Pari too was hit by the splinters of an exploding mortar shell,” said a relative.

Pari was hit in the abdomen and neck. She suffered spine injuries and was operated upon. “Her condition has improved. However, the next few days are crucial. The wounds may take a few more days to heal completely,” said Dr. Tariq Azad, a surgeon at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

Pari’s injured father has been admitted to the military hospital.

Visiting Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “We will pray for her recovery.”

Pari’s family has been going through testing times. The family head, Maru Ram, died in Pakistani shelling too. The Army helped injured Rakesh attend the cremation of a woman and two children related to them.