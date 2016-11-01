“BSF gave a calibrated retaliation on IB in response to unprovoked firing and shelling of Pakistan Rangers.”

The BSF on Tuesday said it destroyed 14 posts of Pakistani Rangers in retaliatory action along the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh and Arnia sectors of Jammu frontier.

Eight people, mostly children and women, were killed and 22 injured when Pakistan troops resorted to heavy shelling on border hamlets and military posts with 82 and 120 mm mortar bombs along the IB and LoC in Samba, Jammu, Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

“BSF gave a calibrated retaliation on IB in response to unprovoked firing and shelling of Pakistan Rangers in area of Ramgarh and Arnia Sectors since morning,” its DIG Dharmendra Pareek said.

“Since morning, BSF targeted Pakistan Rangers’ posts across IB in the same sector and caused heavy damage to 14 Pakistani Posts,” he said.

Earlier, Army sources said two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory firing along LoC opposite to Naushera sector of Rajouri district on Tuesday.