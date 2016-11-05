At least 1,345 Brus belonging to 210 families were identified as bona fide residents of Mizoram for repatriation on the third day of the identification process at the Kaskau relief camp in North Tripura, Mizoram-Tripura border Mamit district deputy commissioner Lalbiaksangi said.

Lalbiaksangi told PTI over phone that while 1,319 people belonging to 207 families were from Mamit district, 26 people belonging to three families were originally from Kolasib district bordering Assam.

She said that the identification process at the Kaskau camp was not completed today as planned and would continue on Saturday. With this 3,161 Brus belonging to 482 families have so far been identified as residents of Mizoram since the process commenced on Wednesday last. - PTI